LG just unveiled its latest Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, the flagship LG Watch Sport and the more affordable LG Watch Style.

We told you the LG Watch Sport will become available with Verizon starting February 11, but as it turns out interested customers will be able to grab it from AT&T as well.

The LG Watch Sport is the larger, bulkier variant of the two new Android Wear 2.0 wearables. It features 1.38-inch display with 480 x 480 resolution and 492 ppi. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 2100 processor working in concert with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

But these are just the bare specs. Now let us tell you more about the functions the watch brings to the tablet. Unlike the LG Watch Style, the Watch Sport features an embedded GPS and heart-rate monitor, which are meant to sustain workouts or other sporting activities.

It also has NFC onboard, so customers will be able to make use of Android Pay. Speaking of which, there are two extra buttons on the Watch Sport – one to swiftly launch Google Fit health and fitness travel app and another to summon Android Pay.

It’s also important to remind you that the LG Watch Sport comes with cellular connectivity which means users can receive phone calls even if they don’t have the paired phone in close proximity. This is a great feature to have when you go for a run and you don’t want to take the phone with you (who needs more bulk, right?).

Last but not least, the LG Watch Sport comes with the Google Assistant, which was so far exclusive to the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Starting on February 10, AT&T will offer the LG Watch Sport for $17.50/month for 20 months on an AT&T Installment Plan. Or you can grab it for $49.99 with a 2-year agreement when you purchase the LG G5 or LG V20 on AT&T Next.