HTC announces seven days of “sickening sweet” deals

HTC has some discounts waiting for you to help you celebrate love

Want to impress your significant other with a tech gift this Valentine’s? HTC has your back. The Taiwanese device maker has just announced it is launching 7 Days of Sappiness to help users find their “phone true love”.

Starting at Friday, February 10 at 8am Pacific until February 17, HTC fans will be treated with a host of promotions on smartphones and accessories. What’s more, HTC is throwing in free shipping, free device protection and an extra Valentine Day’s gift. Get ready to receive a notepad or a travel water mug. Oh and a few lucky folks will even be awarded free power chargers & phones too.

Here are some of the “sickening sweet” deals HTC is offering this February:

HTC 10 – $549 ($150 off)

– $549 ($150 off) HTC One A9 – $299 ($200 off)

– $299 ($200 off) HTC One M9 – $399 ($250 off)

– $399 ($250 off) JBL Reflect Aware C headphones – 50% off

– 50% off All other accessories – $50 off with purchase of $100 or more

What’s very cool is that HTC is also offering the option to pick up the HTC 10 and HTC One A9 in shades of red – thus matching the holiday spirit.

Apart from launching promotions, HTC is reportedly busy partnering up with Verizon with the purpose of testing an elusive Snapdragon 835 flagship.

After the HTC U Ultra which runs on the Snapdragon 821, the Taiwanese device maker is planning to launch a second flagship in 2017, this time with support for the Snapdragon 835.