LeEco’s Valentine’s day flash sale offers savings on phones, 4K TVs

What are you looking for a gift to give your significant other who is also a tech lover? With Valentine Day’s coming up, tech companies are trying to woe you over with a few exciting offers. Motorola has one and so do Samsung and Huawei.

Now Chinese device maker, LeEco reveals its Valentine’s Day dedicated promo. The sale begins Tuesday, February 14, 12:01 a.m EST / Monday, February 13, 9:01 p. PST and ends when the stocks get depleted or at 11:59 pm EST / 8:59 pm PST.

During these time window customers will be able to grab the following products with a discount:

Super4 X65 4K TV – $849 ($350 instant rebate applied towards the manufacturer’s suggested price of $1,399)

– $849 ($350 instant rebate applied towards the manufacturer’s suggested price of $1,399) uMax85 4K UHD TV – $5,499 (customers also receive a three-month DirecTV Now trial and three free months of EcoPass + white glove delivery service)

– $5,499 (customers also receive a three-month DirecTV Now trial and three free months of EcoPass + white glove delivery service) Le Pro3 – $319 ($80 instant rebate applied the manufacturer’s suggested price of $399 / customers who purchase the phone will receive a three-month DirecTV Now trial and 3 free months of EcoPass).

– $319 ($80 instant rebate applied the manufacturer’s suggested price of $399 / customers who purchase the phone will receive a three-month DirecTV Now trial and 3 free months of EcoPass). LeEco Micro USB and Type-C 2-1 cable (Rose Gold) – $5.99 (down from $11.99)

(Rose Gold) – $5.99 (down from $11.99) LeEco Premium High Speed 1.4a HDMI Cable – $3.99 (down from $7.99)

– $3.99 (down from $7.99) LeTV All-Metal Earphones – $11.99 (down from $19.99)

– $11.99 (down from $19.99) LeEco Wireless Game Controller – $24.99 (down from $49.99)

Take into consideration that until February 14, LeEco is offering a few discounts on its lineup of smartphones and accessories – so in order to check them out visit their LeMall website.

As for the February 14 sale, it offers some nice discounts. Although the DirectTV addition fails to warm our hearts. DirecTV – a mobile television service which offers live sports and programs – was riddled with issues ever since it launched, hence it comes with a really bad reputation.