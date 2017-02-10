New Nokia N series smartphone might be headed for MWC 2017

At MWC 2017 we expect Nokia to finally announced its comeback Android flagships. But that might not be all the Finnish company has in stored for us.

Remember the Nokia N series? It was probably one of the most successful lineups from the company’s golden age. First released in 2005, the Nokia N series included smartphones like the N70, N92 and N77. Mostly powered by the now defunct Symbian OS, the Nokia N series allowed users to play music, snap photos and play mobile games.

Well according to rumors coming out of Asia, HMD (the sole global licensee for all types of Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets) is looking to revive the Nokia N brand by offering a new Nokia N95 smartphone.

Sources claim the new handset will be presented in Barcelona during the MWC 2017, probably alongside Nokia’s new flagship(s), the P1.

We’re told the new Nokia N95 will take advantage of a Snapdragon 600 series processor, probably the Snapdragon 652 to be more precise. Apart from that, the Nokia N95 remains a mystery although we believe more info about it will surface as we get closer and closer to MWC 2017. Until that happens, we urge you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The original Nokia N95 was one of the biggest blockbusters Nokia ever released. The allowed users to switch between a phone keypad and one for media playback. The phone also bundled GPS capabilities, a media player and Carl Zeiss lenses. The device was released back in 2007, exactly 10 years ago – so 2017 seems like a good year to launch a new N95 phone.

Would you be interested in buying a Nokia N95 2017 Edition?