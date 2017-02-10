Sprint’s limited time promo offers five lines of unlimited data for $90

Sprint today announced a new promotion which gives customers up to five lines of service for $90 per month. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data.

As one might suspect, this is a limited-time offering; the promotional rate only lasts a little over one year. If interested, here’s how one goes about taking advantage of the plan. It’s really quite simple, actually.

Sign up for Unlimited Data, Talk and Text with Sprint, with AutoPay

Add a second line and pay $90/month total for two lines

Receive lines three, four and five for FREE

The savings can be had through March 31, 2018 at which point customers pay the additional $10/month for first line, the second line remains at $40/month and each of lines 3-5 are $30/month – with AutoPay. That’s right, it goes from $90 per month up to $190 per month for a family of five. A three line account would be $130; four lines for $160 per month.

Head to Sprint’s website or head to your local store to learn more.