Sprint’s limited time promo offers five lines of unlimited data for $90

Sprint today announced a new promotion which gives customers up to five lines of service for $90 per month. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data.
As one might suspect, this is a limited-time offering; the promotional rate only lasts a little over one year. If interested, here’s how one goes about taking advantage of the plan. It’s really quite simple, actually.
- Sign up for Unlimited Data, Talk and Text with Sprint, with AutoPay
- Add a second line and pay $90/month total for two lines
- Receive lines three, four and five for FREE
The savings can be had through March 31, 2018 at which point customers pay the additional $10/month for first line, the second line remains at $40/month and each of lines 3-5 are $30/month – with AutoPay. That’s right, it goes from $90 per month up to $190 per month for a family of five. A three line account would be $130; four lines for $160 per month.
Head to Sprint’s website or head to your local store to learn more.