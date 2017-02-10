T-Mobile gives customers free pizza, Lyft rides, and movie rentals

T-Mobile today announced a number of promotions for its customers which can be used over the next few weeks. The deals see the return of pizza as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays. In fact, the latest deals are all part of a Valentine’s Day themed bundle of giveaways.

According to T-Mobile, all customers enrolled in the T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program will receive a free pizza from Papa John’s. Moreover, they’ll also receive a coupon good for 25 percent off a regular menu item from the restaurant. The free one can arrive on any of the next four Tuesdays while the coupon will be good on the others.

Come Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, T-Mobile is offering a free Lyft ride up to $15 value. Additionally, subscribers can have a free movie rental through FandangoNOW.

…Have a romantic night in with a movie, or go out on the town and let someone else worry about the driving. On top of that, two people will win an epic party room makeover, complete with a new TV, sound system AND a Papa John’s pizza party!

Pizza is one of the most popular items in the T-Mobile Tuesday promotion, says T-Mobile. Having kicked off last summer, the app has been downloaded more than 11 million times with more than 6 million customers accepting some 30 million gifts.