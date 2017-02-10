Ulefone Gemini will feature Super Saver Mode to stretch battery life

New details have emerged for the Ulefone Gemini ahead of its launch in just a few short days. Set to launch on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the dual-camera experience figures to give users a tool to extend the life of the battery.

Called Super Saver Mode, it’s a software setting that can further the usage of the phone. The device will automatically notify users once the battery dips to below 10 percent.

Once enabled, it closes Wi-Fi, data connection, and most apps, keeping only the 2G network open for phone and SMS. It’s similar to what other handset makers do and is expected to give the phone enough life to power an extra day of standby.

The Ulefone Gemini offers up a dual-camera experience on the back of the phone. Housed in a unibody metal case, the device runs Android 6.0 and features a 5.5-inch FHD display with 2.5D glass with Gorilla Glass coating.

Under the hood is a 1.5GHz, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Users who need extra space can take advantage of the microSD card slot for up to 256GB of additional room. Other noteworthy specifications include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint reader and 3250mAh battery.

Color options for the Gemini include black, silver, and gold. Pricing is listed at only $119.99, but that’s for Ulefone buyers who take advantage of the $70 discount coupon ($40 instant rebate and $30 gift). The discount is limited to the first 6,000 customers who take advantage; the normal price of $159.99 goes into effect after.