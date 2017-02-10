Verizon now offers same-day screen repairs for select Samsung and Motorola phones

It usually takes a simple moment of inattention to drop your phone on the floor – the end result being a horribly cracked display. Well Verizon knows many of us have slippery hands, so it is looking to make it easier for us to get over this stressful situation with a new protection plan.

Big Red announced it is now offering same day screen repairs for some of high-profile smartphones. From February 9 to April 9, customers with 3 to 10 phones activated at Verizon can also sign up for the Total Mobile Protection Plan.

The carrier hopes people will be willing to pay an extra buck, to bypass the hassle of having to deal with shipping out your cracked device and waiting. Now Verizon is willing to send a technician to your house or you can choose to make a stop on one at Verizon’s 220 repair shops.

The Total Mobile Protection Plan will have to pay $11 a month for a smartphone ($9 for a tablet) but there’s a $79 deductible for more complex procedures like replacing a display.

For $33 Verizon will protect up to 3 devices registered to your account. If you have more than 3 you are not required to register a phone until something actually happens to your device.

The insurance also includes access to the Tech Coach app which connects you to a Verizon Tech Coach. Also, if the repair leaves you without a phone, Verizon will quickly deliver a replacement device, as soon as the next day.

However, there’s a catch you need to be aware of. Same-day replacement service is limited to a few Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7, as well as the Galaxy Note4 and Note5. The Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx are also on the list. However, Verizon notes that models eligible for Cracked Screen Repair change over time based on device popularity and technician/parts availability.

Total Mobile Protection allows three claims per year and subscribers adding a new or existing device until March 10 will also receive a free Morphie powerBOOST mini battery pack.

So if you are one of the 30% of US smartphone owners that are currently using a cracked or spider-webbed screen (numbers provided by Big Red) you might want to check out Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection Plan.