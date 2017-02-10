WhatsApp starts rolling out two-step verification for all users

WhatsApp has been testing a two-step verification feature for the last few months and this week the messaging app announced it is rolling out the feature to users across the Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

For those wondering what two-step verification is, it’s an optional feature in WhatsApp that adds more security to your account. With the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number WhatsApp will need to be accompanied by a six-digit passcode of your choice. In order to enable the feature, you need to access WhatsApp>Settings>Account>Two-step verification>Enable.

It’s quite simple really. Just don’t forget to write your passcode down somewhere on a piece of paper. Luckily users can provide an email address, so they can recover the account in case the password is lost somehow.

Another thing you need to remember is that will two-step verification enabled, your number will not be allowed to re-verify on WhatsApp within 7 days of last using WhatsApp without the passcode.

Therefore, if you forget your password and you have not provided an email address to disable two-step verification, you won’t be allowed to re-verify on WhatsaApp within 7 days of last using the messaging application.

After 7 days you will be able to re-verify without the passcode, but all pending messages will be lost. That’s why you need to make sure you save your password somewhere. Or just remember to provide the email, just in case.

WhatsApp will also lend a helping hand by asking you to periodically input your passcode in order to make sure you remember it.