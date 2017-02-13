Adorn your Android Wear smartwatch with one of these unique wood straps

Want to make your old Android Wear watch look like new again?

The arrival of Android Wear 2.0 and three new smartwatches (two from LG and one from Verizon) has revived the dormant wearable market a little bit.

On top of that, the new update will soon start to make its way towards a number of older smartwatches, thus breathing new life into them. But what if you’re looking to revamp your watch aesthetically too?

The simplest option is to replace the watch band. The smartwatch’s manufacturer probably offers a few options, but if you’re looking for something more out of the ordinary Ottm might have what you’re looking for.

As the startup describes itself on Indiegogo: “Ottm pairs harwood with your smartwatch to make it unique,” the company’s goal is to make your wrist look exclusive.

The Ottm bands are crafted from hand-selected wood and treated with tung oil to smooth the finish. Smartwatch owners can pick one up for their Pebble watch or Android Wear smartwatch (but also for the Apple Watch).

The 22mm bands are available in three options including Red/Black Sandalwood, Maple and Zebrawood. Prices originally started at $49.99 for the Maple variant, but Amazon currently has the Ottm bands at a discounted prices.

Maple – $29.99

Sandalwood – $39.99

Zebrawood – $34.99

Not that the Ottm bands are compatible with 22nm Android Wear watches (so the newer smartwatches like LG Watch Style will not be compatible), Pebble Watches and generic wristwatches as well.

So if you have an Android Wear watch lying around, you better dust it off. With the new update and a new strap – your old watch will feel like a brand new one.