T-Mobile “one-ups” Verizon’s unlimited offer

T-Mobile has announced a new Unlimited plan to combat Verizon’s Unlimited Data Plan for new customers. Starting February 17, T-Mobile users can get two lines with unlimited data for $100 including taxes and fees with the T-Mobile ONE plan. That’s a flat rate for access to the network, data, messaging and calls–all unlimited plus 10GB of hotspot data.

John Legere, president of T-Mobile stated that Verizon has caved knowing that “they just lost their network advantage…” and he predicts that Verizon will be forced to “include monthly taxes and fees” next with the pressure that T-Mobile is providing.

It’ll be interesting to see if Verizon responds down the line with another plan to combat T-Mobile even further. One thing that’s evident is that all carriers will continue to offer more data at a competitive price to draw in more customers. Currently AT&T only has unlimited data when combined with a qualifying DirecTV plan, but that could be changing as well.