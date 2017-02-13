This $89 bundle gives you lifetime access to 1,000+ training courses

How are things going for you on the career front? Stuck in a rut or find yourself constantly swimming upstream? What’s holding you back from getting more out of your current job? Let’s take that a step further; what’s keeping you from the career of your dreams? We bet is has something to do with education and experience.

It’s 2017 and time to stop spinning your tires in the mud. This is the year you take control of your destiny. Let’s start with learning a thing or two about a thing or two.

Our Deal of the Day is a lifetime subscription to training on some 1,026 courses. It’s a one-time purchase that gives you 24/7 access on desktop, laptop, and mobile. Moreover, you’ll get certificates to show you’ve completed the courses when done.

Categories include Animation & 3D, Audio, Bundles, Business Applications, CAD, Certification, Databases, Game Design & Development, Graphics & Page Layout, Internet & Web Design, Multimedia & Video, Networking & Security, Operating Systems, Programming, and Project Management.

Offered by Virtual Training Company, you’ll become an expert in many areas, leading to the job you’ve always wanted.

Features

Get lifetime access to 1,026 courses on any topic available at the time of purchase

Learn from industry experts in their respective fields

Download work files to supplement the course

Access courses from laptops, tablets, & mobile

Certificates of completion included for each course

Where to Buy

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a lifetime license to the training library for only $89. Valued at some $2,500 or more, this bundle is yours at a 96 percent discount. Go ahead and check VTC’s website; a single user license is $30 per month.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!