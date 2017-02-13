Ulefone Gemini arrives with $120 price tag for first 6,000 buyers

Ulefone’s latest phone, the Gemini, is finally set to launch. As the company’s first phone to pack two cameras on the rear, the Ulefone Gemini is being offered at an introductory rate of $119.99. Officially, the handset goes on sale February 14.

Rather than offering a traditional 13-megapixel shooter on the back, the Gemini also features a 5-megapixel unit. The former is designed for general imaging while the latter picks of depth of focus for blurred backgrounds and more professional pictures.

Around front, the Ulefone Gemini has an interpolated 8-megapixel camera for selfies; beautification software helps to enhance photos, giving you the best look possible for social media.

Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the phone draws strength from a MediaTek MTK6737T 1.5GHz processor with 3GB LPDDR3 RAM. Additional details include 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion for 25GB cards, a fingerprint reader, and 3,250mAh battery. The 5.5-inch display comes in with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels; the screen is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3.

The Ulefone Gemini is housed in a metal unibody which was carved by a CNC machine from a block of magnesium-aluminum alloy. According to the handset maker, an Android 7.0 update is expected in the coming months. Color options for the Gemini include black, silver, and gold.

The Ulefone Gemini debuts with a price of $119.99 which includes a $40 discount. Note, however, that this is limited to the first 6,000 people to order the device. And, once the first batch is gone, the cost goes up to $159.99 and the gift goes away.