Here are the Nokia phones to be unveiled at MWC 2017

Nokia and HMD will unveil the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 during the event, plus a feature phone

A few days ago we told you that HMD, the global licensee for all upcoming Nokia smartphones and tablets, might be bringing to MWC 2017 a new Nokia N95 smartphone.

We also expect the Finnish duo to unleash a pair of flagship handsets, but according to the latest rumors, it seems like we’re mostly going to see middle-to-lower range Android smartphones from Nokia during the event.

According to a person who was briefed on the company’s plans, Nokia and HMD will reveal the Nokia 6 in Barcelona, alongside the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. The Nokia 6 launched in January in China as a mid-range handset with decent enough specs.

The phone features a 5.5-inch display with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and a Snapdragon 430 under the hood. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage and a 16MP/8MP camera combo.

As for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, the phones will make it out with watered down specs, as to keep the prices low and very low. For instance, the Nokia 5 should arrive with a 5.2-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 2GB of RAM and a 12MP main camera.

We’re told the Nokia 6 will go on sale for approximately $264, while the Nokia 5 will have a $211 price tag. Last but not least, the Nokia 3 will be offered for around $158.

But that’s not all, the report at hand also reveals Nokia is planning to unveil a Nokia 3310 homage phone too. Launched back in 2000, the Nokia 3310 quickly gained popularity due to its long battery life and indestructible nature. Now, 17 years later Nokia is planning to bring a new iteration out into the world. According to sources, the feature phone will be priced at approximately €62.

We’ll know more about the new models on February 26, when HDM and Nokia will be hosting their event.