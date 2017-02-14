Valentine Day’s Contest: Win two OnePlus 3Ts

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! I hope you have a good one with your significant other by your side. Did you get them a gift yet? If you haven’t already, no problem. OnePlus has your back.

The Chinese device maker is offering you the chance to win, not one but two OnePlus 3T smartphones today – one for each of you.

To enter the #LICKOFLOVE contest just complete the form on their website with your information and keep your fingers crossed. On Feburary 27, OnePlus will announce the lucky winner who will receive a 64GB OnePlus 3T in Gunmetal and a 64GB OnePlus 3T in Soft Gold.

The OnePlus 3T is one of the best affordable flagships out there. The phone arrives with a 5.5-inch display with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and 401ppi. The phone is kept alive by a Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Other specs include a 16MP/16MP camera duo, a fingerprint scanner living up in front, a 3,400 mAh battery and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

Also to celebrate Valentine’s Day, OnePlus has released a very provocative video starring the OnePlus 3T naturally. Watch it and you’ll get an extra entry into OnePlus’ love contest.

If you think your significant other would like enjoy getting an OnePlus 3T, then go ahead and register. The process is super simple.

Last but not least, we should mention the contest is open only to US residents, of age 18 and up.