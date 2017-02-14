ZTE Axon 7, OnePlus 3T get a taste of LineageOS 14.1

Last month the first official LineageOS builds started rolling out into the wild for devices such as Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Motorola Moto G4.

Since then the team behind the initiative has gradually expanded support to include more devices. Well this week, LineageOS 14.1 is finally available for two of the best “affordable” flagships out there, the ZTE Axon 7 and OnePlus 3T (note the build for the 3T has been merged with OnePlus 3, so both phones can take advantage of the same .zip).

Also owners of the HTC One M7 (GSM / Verizon), LG G3 (Sprint), Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 can also go ahead and install the LineageOS 14.1 which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

CyanogenMod, the popular open source mobile operating system based on Android, is no longer with us, but custom ROM fans can download and install Lineage OS instead – CyanogenMod’s direct successor.

Hopefully the team behind LineageOS will continue its good work and support for more phones and tablets will be added soon.

One of the more notable additions to the LineageOS family, the Axon 7 is among the best budget friendly smartphones out there. You can read all about it in our in-depth review.

The device recently received the Android 7.0 Nougat update which added support for Google’s Daydream View headset and also a fully integrated caller ID, spam detection and call blocking service.

However, if you choose to download and install LineageOS instead, you’ll be rewarded with an extremely flexible operating system for your phone.