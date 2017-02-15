Monster on a budget! Limited time promo drops UMi Plus E to only $230

With specs that beat most other phones, the unlocked handset comes at a fraction of the cost of bigger names.

Given just how powerful the new UMi Plus E is, it’s darn near impossible to not consider it as an unlocked phone worth owning. Looking at the specs, it’s strong enough to contend with many of the devices on the market, but at a fraction of the cost.

Sure, some of us are going to always go with brands like Google, Samsung, or LG for our needs. But, a fraction of those types of buyers have peeled away and gravitated toward brands such as Huawei, ZTE, and OnePlus. Why? Value. A lot of consumers shop with budget in mind. As we enter 2017, other companies are vying for your attention and dollar with affordable phones that bring the heat.

The UMi Plus E, for instance, is stacked with hardware that could run circles around most. Seriously, take a look at the specs:

Mediatek Helio P20, Octa-Core 2.3GHz processor

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal storage

SHARP 5.5 FHD LTPS Arc Screen Display

SONY 4000mAh battery with PE+ Quick Charging support

Samsung PDAF 13-megapixel 5-Element lens main camera

5-megapixel front camera

Touch ID fingerprint scanner

Aerospace Class Unibody Aluminium body in Onyx black

This phone is a terrific bargain any day of the week with its $269.99 price tag. But, for a limited time, you can pick the UMi Plus E up for a mere $229.99. You’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the deal as it expires on February 20.

Where can you go to purchase the UMi Plus E? Here are a couple of online retailers offering the phone.

Hurry, this deal won’t last but a few more days and is limited to available stock!