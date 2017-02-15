Xiaomi MI MIX 2 rumored to feature amazing screen-to-body-ratio of 93%.

Remember the stunning Xiaomi Mi MIX concept phone? The phone started selling a few months ago and Xiaomi soon followed up with a White version which got unveiled at CES 2017.

Since the Mi MIX proved to be quite popular with consumers, it’s only natural Xiaomi wants to offer a successor soon. And according to information unearthed on Weibo, the company has already started making plans for the Mi MIX 2.

It appears that Xiaomi will be partnering up with designer Phillipe Starck once again. Mister Starck has previously worked with the Chinese company for the first Mi MIX and will now be returning to the drawing board for the second iteration.

Xiaomi is hoping that with the help of mister Starck, it will be able to push the boundaries of design ever further. According to the info, the Mi MIX 2 should come with a stunning screen-to-body-ratio of 93%. The current model has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%.

Nothing else is known about the upcoming phone, except that it will probably feature the same ceramic body as the current model.

Bezeless phones are going to make a lot of headlines this year. Both the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are expected to come boasting extremely skinny bezels. And other Chinese manufactures are looking to match Xiaomi’s offering with an alternative of their own.

For example, look at Elephone – an obscure device maker from China who is also looking to produce a so called “tri bezeless” phone. The device, dubbed the S8 is apparently going to launch with almost non-existent bezels on the side and on top.

At this point, it seems like trend is catching on, but bezeless phones aren’t going to become ubiquitous overnight. For the time being, this feature is restricted to a few models but more will probably emerge.