You can get $15 off Google Home if you pair it with a Chromecast purchase

Didn’t manage to take advantage of any of the sweet Valentine Day’s deals? Not to worry. Google has something for you, if you have some money to spend.

Until February 25, customers who are picking up a Google Home connected speaker will be able to save $15 if they pair the device with a Chromecast, Chromecast Audio or Chromecast Ultra. The Google Home usually sells for $129.

The Chromecast bunch is a family of devices which allow users to stream content to your TV or music to your speaker. Google Home is compatible with the three Chromecast models, which means users can ask Google Home (via the Google Assistant) to stream content to your TV and speakers.

The deal is available both at Best Buy and in the Google Store. If you choose to go with the former variant, you’ll also be awarded free shipping on both items. On top of that, Best Buy throws in a six-month trial of Google Play Music (if you purchase until February 27). You can redeem the trial offer by March 6, 2017.

In the Google Store, Chromecast models are also discounted. For starters, the Chromecast and Chromecast Audio are $5 off, while the Chromecast Ultra is $10 cheaper (down from $69).

Google Home’s biggest competition is the Amazon Echo and if you’re unsure of which one might suit you best, you might want to read our in-depth comparison. And if you find that the Google Home might make for a better match, you have until the end of the month to take advantage of the promo.