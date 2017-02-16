AliExpress offering Ulefone Gemini for $127.99 with $30 in free gifts

The dual camera smartphone that is the Ulefone Gemini has been chosen as one of the top picks on the Aliexpress Tech Discovery channel. Having recently launched on February 14, the handset is available for $127.99 (USD) with $30 worth of free gifts.

Based on the unboxing video by Ulefone, we can see that the gifts include a protective tempered glass cover for the screen, a TPU bumper case, and portable phone stand.

As for the Ulefone Gemini itself, it boast a dual-camera setup on the rear; the experience is comprised of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel configuration. Internally we find a 1.5GHz chipset, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Housed in a metal unibody, the Gemini offers up a 5.5-inch FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, 3250mAh battery, and gyro sensor. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 6.0 with a customizable touch ID and navigation keys, super screenshot tool, and super saving mode.

Interested parties can purchase the Ulefone Gemini from AliExpress for $127.99 right now. There are plenty of other phones to choose from on the retailer’s website; however, two worth noting include the Ulefone U008 Pro and Ulefone Armor.

Other Deals

Ulefone U008 Pro specs include a 5-inch 720p HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 3500mAh battery. Powered by Android 6.0, the phone is available for only $74.69.

As for the Ulefone Armor, it a slightly smaller model with more hardware power. With a screen size of 4.7-inches, it boast 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 3500mAh battery. Waterproof and dust-resistant (IP68), the Android 6.0 device also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera. All of this only cost $149.99 right now.

Note: When considering an unlocked phone, make sure to check the supported bands and potential carrier support. The last thing you want to do is spend money on something that doesn’t work with your provider, or isn’t as fast as you’d like in the area of data.