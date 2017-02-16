Check out the best stand-alone Android Wear 2.0 apps (so far)

One of the major benefits that Android Wear 2.0 brought to the table is that it basically transforms your smartwatch into a stand-alone Android device. Owners of old and new Android Wear 2.0 wearables will be able to run standalone apps without the need of having a phone nearby all the time, which is super convenient. So we have gathered up the best apps you can now use directly on your wrist.

Google Play Store

We’ll start off by telling you the Google Play Store has made it to Android Wear 2.0. In order to download or use Google’s services and apps on the smartwatch, users will need to add a Google account to it.

This mean you will no longer need to install Android Wear-compatible apps on your smartphone first. Instead you simply launch the Play Store on your wrist and download the app right there on your smartwatch.

Facebook Messenger

The Android Wear 2.0 Facebook app might not offer the full functionality of the desktop/mobile app, but it allows you to quickly reply to messages, send stickers and voice messages. It’s especially convenient to have around, in situations when you forgot you’re phone at home.

Strava

Strava is one of the first stand-alone Android Wear 2.0 apps that got announced. The running app comes with options to record and upload activities, even with their phones not being in vicinity. Strava on your wrist also offers performance analysis like time, distance, pace, lap time, split time and heart rate.

Runkeeper

Runkeeper also has a new updated app for Android Wear 2.0 which allows users to take advantage of stand-alone tracking on devices with a built-in GPS. Other improvements include higher display contrast for better viewing while working out plus a new activity summary screen.

Telegram

Telegram’s new Android Wear 2.0 app is quite rich in features, as it allows users to browse and respond to messages with voice, text, emoji and stickers in group or private chats. Users can also choose to jump into handwriting recognition mode, if they feel it’s the way they can express themselves the best.

The app comes boasting a new darker look, but also has several themes in different shades to choose from, if the former option doesn’t match your style.

Pulse SMS

Pulse SMS is another messaging app which lets you create group chats. The app allows you to view all your messages/conversation and lets you reply to the ones you want. Themes are also available and there’s an article viewer too in case you really-really need to view something.

Uber

It’s been almost 2 years since Google announced Uber will be making its way to Android Wear. Well now users can finally download the stand-alone app on their smartwatch. Android Wear 2.0 owners can now book a ride, check their driver’s progress, choose bookmarked destination, compare prices and ETAs without the need of bringing their smartphone out of the bag.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather has also launched its own stand-alone app for Android Wear 2.0. It delivers Hourly and Daily forecasts and users can add multiple locations and choose between Fahrenheit and Celsius.

The app features a watchface you can use that shows current weather conditions (located on top).