Here are the full specs/press renders of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus

In a few days Lenovo and Motorola are going to take the stage at MWC 2017 and launch (at least) two highly anticipate middle-range smartphone – the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

Coming to replace the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, the two handsets will sport fairly decent specs and affordable price-tags. While we wait on the official announcement, it turns out a Spanish retailer already “accidentally” listed the two new device for a short while before removing them from its website.

Thus we can now share with you the complete spec list of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus and show you a few press photos too. Here’s what you can expect.

Moto G5

5-inch display with 1080 x 1920 resolution

Snapdragon 430 chipset

2GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)

13MP/5MP cameras

2,800 mAh battery with 10W rapid charging (removable)

Fingerprint scanner

Water repellent coating

Android 7.0 Nougat

3 x 73 x 9.5 mm

145g

Precision-crafted aluminum design

Lunar Grey, Fine Gold options

Moto G5 Plus

2-inch display with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 3

Snapdragon 625 chipset

2GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)

12MP main camera with dual autofocus/5MP selfie camera

NFC

Fingerprint scanner

Water repellent coating

3,000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging (non-removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

2 x 74 x 7.9 mm

155g

Precision-crafted aluminum design

Lunar Grey, Fine Gold options

The Spanish promo materials don’t reveal pricing, but an earlier leak suggested the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will probably be sold for cheaper price tags compared to the precious generation.

We were recently told the Moto G5 with 2GB+16GB will be sold for approximately $193, while the 3GB+16GB model will have a $222 price-tag. In Europe the Moto G4 sold for approximately $255.