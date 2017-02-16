How-To: Connecting your phone to a WiFi network

Internet. It’s what we all use now. It’s everywhere. What would your Android device be without some sort of internet connection? Sure, you may be saying, “I have a data plan what do I need your stupid WiFi for?” As true as that is for most of you, there are times when WiFi is necessary. Some people don’t have an unlimited data plan. Believe it or not, there are some places in the world that don’t have coverage for every network. There are also buildings that, due to structures or atmospheric radioactive pressure differences (not really) may not get good reception.

Now, if for some reason you are still reading this post then I assume you are needing assistance with hooking your mobile device up to a wireless network near you. Let’s jump in and see what it takes.

Prerequisites:

Not much needed here. If you have your android phone and a local wireless network we are good to go.

Getting Connected:

Tap on the app drawer icon, (usually in the middle or right-hand side of the bottom of your screen) Scroll through the app drawer until you find a gear labeled as “settings”, tap it. Under the “Connections” section, tap the WiFi option On this screen, you will find the name of your wireless network. If you do not know the name talk to whoever set it up. If it was setup by your internet provider it can often be found on the side of the router. Tap the name of the network you wish to connect to. If the network requires a password (if it doesn’t think twice before connecting) type in the password and tap connect.

If everything went right, you should be connected to the wireless network and free to use its connection to the internet to browse and download as you see fit.

