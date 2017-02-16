Pre-order the Keezel portable online security solution (Deal of the Day)

With all of this talk about leaks, cyber-security, and hacking, you’d be wise to want to put your guard up. For some of us this means making smarter decisions about where we go and what we do online. For others, it’s shielding themselves behind a VPN client. Today’s Deal of the Day takes things even further. Enter Keezel.

As a physical, portable WiFi device, the Keezel connects to any WiFi connection and then routes traffic its own protected network. That’s right, you can use it at home, at a coffee shop, or at the airport. No matter what it connects to, you’re getting the same level of security.

Keezel is the portable internet encryption device that protects all your photos, documents, passwords, financial data etc. against identity, credit card, and account theft with just the push of a button.

The Keezel boasts an internal battery that delivers more than 10 hours of continuous usage. Moreover, it also packs an 8000mAh battery inside to help charge your mobile devices, too.

First introduced on Indiegogo, the Keezel has been backed to the tune of more than $1 million and 540% funding. In other words, a lot of people already know about this and you’re likely late to the party.

Features

Prevent others from snooping on what you do online & protect yourself from hacking

Secure all of your devices (including IoT devices) w/ just one Keezel, no installation needed

Use the built-in powerbank to charge your devices on the go

Unblock Facebook & other websites anywhere in the world

Browse w/ HD streaming speed

Access over 1,250 VPN servers in over 160 countries

Where to Buy

AndroidGuys readers can purchase the Keezel with 2-year, 4-year, and lifetime premium services. Pricing shakes out to $209, $299, and $469, respectively. Note that this is a pre-order for the device and service; shipping is estimated to start around May 8 – May 11.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!