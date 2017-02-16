Soon you’ll be able to make payments via the Google Assistant

If you’re a Pixel owner, you’ll soon be able to pay via your Google Assistant. The functionality was teased a month ago, but now it appears to have appeared for some users who are using the latest beta version of the app. Which can only mean it might not take very long until we see it rolling out for everyone.

Pixel users in question are now seeing a new Payment option which allows them to add a credit card and address information. From there the data can be shared with other compatible devices like Google Home.

Alexa allowed Amazon Echo users to shop using nothing but their voice and soon Google Assistant-enhanced devices will be able to do that too. Speaking of which, the same option is probably headed for the new LG Watch Sport which supports NFC and comes equipped with the Google Assistant.

As visible in the screenshots above, users need to agree to a series of terms and conditions including those for Google Express (the search giant’s own delivery service). However, the payment option is not currently active.

Google is slowly working towards evolving the Assistant and expanding its reach as much as possible. With the multitude of virtual assistants out there, Google needs to make sure the Assistant is able to shine through.

A recent report reviled Huawei is also looking to join the increasingly crowded ranks of virtual assistants this year, but with the Google Assistant getting better and better – will it even stand a chance?