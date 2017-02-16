WordPress app update gives bloggers more mobile-based tools

It has been some time since we talked about the WordPress app for Android, having last formally covered some years back around the release of 2.0. As you would suspect, much has changed so we wanted to write an updated review outlining the newest features.

As WordPress proudly explains, WordPress for Android “puts the power of publishing in your hands.” Essentially, if you’ve already created a WordPress blog and want to monitor it from your Android device, then this is the app for you.

WordPress 6.7 for Android operates with almost all of the functions of the desktop or web version, but is even more optimized for mobile. It allows you to easily write, edit and post on the go, review your stats, read and respond to comments, and receive push notifications to your phone in order to stay on top of your blog’s activity – keeping an active conversation going with your followers. You can also switch back and forth between devices and have access to the entire world of WordPress from your pocket.

In all of the 6.0 WordPress for Android app versions, the app supports self-hosted WordPress.org sites and WordPress hosted WordPress.com sites, all running WordPress 3.5 or higher.

Updated Features

Voice comment replies from Android wearables using dictation or voice reply

Shortcut to System Settings from App Settings

Redesigned Reader post screen to match Calypso (web) Reader latest design. This includes:

Redesigned header with blogger or author avatar

Shortened dateline that includes post primary and secondary tags

Text is now included in the footer like & comment icon

Related posts section redesign to include “more in this site” and “more on WordPress.com” sections.

Put simply, WordPress applications make blogging with WordPress that much easier, efficient and more convenient. If you haven’t already started using WordPress for Android, now is a great time to start; you’ll have all of your blog activity at your fingertips.