After Verizon, AT&T now launches “revised” Unlimited Plan

Verizon surprised everybody this week when it announced its new Unlimited Plan for $80 a month. Now the competition is tempting users with offerings of their own.

AT&T just announced it has revised its unlimited data plan option and is now prepared to offer a package worth $180 a month for those with four lines which includes unlimited talk, text and data, after paying $220/month for the first two months.

AT&T new plan costs $100/month per line with a $40 a month charger for each additional line – the forth one being free (after the first two months) – which amounts to the $180 mentioned above. So initially interested parties will be required to pay $220/month for four lines.

With the new plan in place, AT&T users will be able to place (unlimited) calls from the US to Canada and Mexico and sent unlimited texts to over 120 countries.

Until now, AT&T customers also had to be DirecTV or U-Verse TV subscribers in order to be eligible to jump onboard with an unlimited plan. Fortunately this restriction has been lifted as of this week.

The carrier notes that all subscribers who consume up to 22GB of data/month could see their data speed throttled during periods of network congestion.

Customers looking to jump onboard with an unlimited plan have plenty of option, as the major four carriers are now offering competitive plans. Verizon’s new plan starts at $80 for one line and up to $180 for four lines. Sprint’s plan is available for $60 per line and $150 for four lines. Last but not least, T-Mobile is baiting users with an unlimited plan that starts at $80 per line and $160 for four lines.