Get a free LG MiniBeam Projector with the purchase of LG V20 or LG G5 at T-Mobile

LG and T-Mobile have announced a new promotion for customers who have recently bought (or are interested in buying) a new LG handset.

Users who have acquired a LG V20 or LG G5 smartphone between February 10 and February 27 will be awarded a new LG MiniBeam Projector. The device normally sells for $350, so it makes for a pretty consistent freebie. The gift can be redeemed from LG’s website until March 22, 2017.

If you haven’t purchased any LG premium phones recently, you still have a week or so in order to decide whether you want to buy the LG V20 or LG G5. Here’s what you’d be getting:

LG G5

5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 554 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/8MP selfie camera

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

LG V20

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera

3,200mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Since the LG G6 is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona next week, LG is trying to deplete its LG G5 inventory as fast as it can by tempting users with a pretty sweet deal. LG V20 or LG G5 anyone? Or will you be waiting for the LG G6?