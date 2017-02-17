Help Google deliver a better Pixel this year

What new features would you like the Pixel 2 to have?

The Google Pixel is unarguably one of the best phones of 2016/2017. But in a few months Google will roll out the next-gen Pixel and the company wants to make sure it will be able to truly deliver the phone of your dreams.

Now product lead for the Pixel, mister Krishna Kumar is asking Pixel owners for feedback regarding the phone. The thread is open in the Pixel User Community:

“What do you like about the design? What do you hate about it? What did we get right? What would you like to see us improve?”

It’s the chance Pixel users have been waiting for to speak their minds.

One aspect the Pixel didn’t wow us with was design. With more and more phones sporting so-called edge-to-edge displays, the Pixel’s bezels looked pretty chunky in comparison. So naturally the majority of users responding to the query have requested smaller bezels, as well as front-facing speakers and water-resistance.

Users have also asked Google to find ways to be able to meet demand in 2017. Some models of the Pixel XL, especially the 128GB version have been incredibly hard to find. Some third-party resellers (including Amazon) have taken advantage of the situation by attempting to sell Pixel XL models with 128GB at almost double the cost.

Anyway, if you too have some ideas of how Google can make the Pixel better, head on to the forums and speak your mind.

Rumors about the Pixel 2 have already appeared online indicating the phone will indeed be waterproof. We’re also told a more affordable Pixel 2B variant might also be in the cards this year.