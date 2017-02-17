LG’s real flagship for 2017 might be the LG V30

In 2016, LG experimented quite a lot. It launched the LG V20 which comes with a secondary display for notifications and unveiled the LG G5 flagship – a modular endeavor.

But despite LG’s efforts a creating a worthy modular phone, most customers turned their attention towards other offerings. The same happened to the LG V20 – which albeit offering high-end specifications and advanced audio, failed to become a best-seller.

Well it seems that in 2017, LG is going to return to good old classic designs. The LG G6 which is expected to launch at MWC 2017 won’t be a modular device anymore and according to recent rumors, the LG V30 will drop the secondary display.

Sources familiar with the matter also seem to indicate that the LG V30 will be more powerful than the LG G6. By now you probably know that the LG G6 won’t take advantage of a Snapdragon 835 chipset, as Samsung has reserved the initial batch for its Galaxy S8 beast.

The LG G6 will have to make do with the Snapdragon 821, but if rumors are correct the LG V30 will be the only LG flagship this year to take advantage of Qualcomm’s new premium chipset.

We’re also told the phone will feature 6GB of RAM, dual cameras both on the front and back (!) and improved DAC compared to its predecessor. Last but not least, the report claims the phone will come equipped with a few “more mysterious features” although no additional information was provided.

The LG G6 is shaping up to be a pretty interesting device and you can read all about it in our LG G6 rumor roundup, but maybe the LG V30 will turn out to be even better. According to the current rumor, the phone might make it on the market in the second half of 2017.