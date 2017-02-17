Sprint’s upgrades Unlimited Plan to take on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

With Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all announcing unlimited plans, Sprint sure doesn’t want to be left behind. So the carrier has upgraded its Unlimited Plan too.

Sprint is offering a limited time offer until March 31. Until that date, customers who switch at least one line to Sprint will be awarded unlimited talk, text and data for $50 a month. Those who want to add a second line will have to pay $90 for both lines. The third and fourth lines come for free. Which means a person will only have to pay $22.5/month.

The new Sprint unlimited plan also offers free HD video streaming, 1.5Mbps music streaming and a 10GB mobile hotspot for each line.

“Only Sprint can offer the best price for unlimited – 50 percent off Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans – and a network that can handle the data demands to meet customers’ needs.”

Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO

Of course, there’s a catch to this attractive offer. After March 31, 2018 you will have to pay $60/month for the first line, $40 for the next two line and $30 for line 3 and line 4. The offer is only available for new Sprint customers who are required to subscribe to Sprint’s AutoPay service.

On top of announcing the new unlimited plan, Sprint is also throwing in a free lease for the iPhone 7 for 18 months for customers willing to trade-in certain devices. Here is the list:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy Note5

LG V20

LG G5

Motorola Moto Droid 2

If you want to compare Sprint’s offer, you can go read all about Verizon’s, AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s competing unlimited packages.