The Mophie Power Capsule ensures your Bluetooth headphones are protected and charged

We’ve all been there before. You’re either at the gym or out and about listening to your favorite music with your Bluetooth headphones, and then suddenly the music stops. Crap. You forgot to charge your headphones or thought there was more juice left.

One option is that you could pack a portable charger in your gym bag or plug them into your car charger. But that doesn’t help keep your expensive headphones protected. That’s where the Mophie Power Capsule comes into play.

Design:

Mophie is well known for providing some of the best high-quality portable chargers for numerous devices, whether they are cases or the good ole’ charging blocks. The Power Capsule is a bit different as it provides a case for your headphones, while making sure that you can charge your headphones or fitness trackers on the go.

As a fan of high-quality products, I became more and more enamored with the Power Capsule as I used it. The matte feeling on the outer casing makes for easy handling, and I have yet to have it slip from my hands.

Inside the zipper, the Capsule features the same matte texture, while providing enough room for your headphones to be plugged in. If you have a super long cable, like what’s found on the Jaybird Freedom’s, you may run into some issues keeping everything contained. However, that wasn’t the case here with the Jaybird X3’s.

Looking at the bottom of the Power Capsule, you’ll see one button, along with 4 white LEDs. This will allow you to check out the remaining battery life on the charger, so you’ll know when you need to plug it in.

Of course, the Power Capsule won’t be able to withstand being driven over by a truck, however, it will withstand much of the day-to-day damage that our accessories receive. Meanwhile, it will do an excellent job at protecting your headphones or portable accessories while charging.

Battery Usage:

Packed into the Power Capsule is a 1,400mAh battery, which will charge your devices via the built-in USB charger. Now, if you look past your Bluetooth headphones and focus on your fitness tracker, you may have some issues using the Power Capsule. This is because of the design, as you can plug in your USB cable, but are provided with a limited amount of space.

To put that 1,400mAh battery into perspective, let’s take a look at the battery of the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth headphones. I was able to charge the X3’s to 100% at least 3 times, with a little bit of battery left over. Of course, you can use an portable charger to do the same thing, but if you want to keep your Bluetooth headphones protected, the Power Capsule is the best option.

Once the 1,400mAh battery has been drained in the Power Capsule, you’ll need to recharge it. That’s where the built-in microUSB charger comes into play. This is placed on the side of the outer case, and can recharge in about about an hour or so.

Overview:

If I’m honest, I never knew there was an accessory which would double as a case for either fitness tracker, smartwatch, or Bluetooth headphones. So needless to say, I’ve been rather impressed with this little charging case. If you’re like me and do a fair amount of traveling and don’t want to risk ruining your headphones, the Mophie Power Capsule will be your best option, hands down.

If you’re looking for something to keep your Bluetooth headphones or wearables protected while charging, you won’t have to worry about breaking the bank. The Mophie Power Capsule is just $40 from Amazon with free Prime shipping.