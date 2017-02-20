7 apps to help you look gorgeous on the cheap

Want to look flawless on your next night out in town? You will need to invest in acquiring some decent makeup products and accessories. But as all lovers of beauty might know, buying makeup can get extremely expenses.

Luckily there are ways to buy these essential products at more affordable prices. Like constantly being on the lookout for deals and discounts. And your smartphone/tablet can easily be turned into the tool you need to hunt for these bargains. All you need to do is install the right apps and remember to check them on a regular basis.

And here’s a few applications for Android that might help you buy your high-end eyeshadow palettes at more acceptable rates:

Cute

Find the lipstick that will make you look super cute on your next date with the “Cute” app. Cute is a database of trending makeup and beauty products sold with discounts of 50% to 90% off. Beauty addicts can find anything from skin creams to makeup brushes. Cute works directly with manufacturers in order to make sure it delivers the best kind of discounts. You can download it for free.

Sephora

Sephora is one of the best known retailers that specializes in makeup products. So naturally there’s a dedicated application that lets you browse Sephora’s products from the comfort of your home.

The app includes a lot of useful features like allowing beauty trend followers to virtually try on products, get expert advice and access step-by-step makeover tutorials. But the reason we included the Sephora app in our list is that you’ll be able to get information about the latest product discounts in-shop and online.

Some Sephora products might be a bit too expensive, but if you regularly check the app you might find that the lipstick you set your eyes on is available with a discount.

Avon

Avon has been in the business of beauty products for more than 125 years. They offer anything from skin care products to makeup items and perfumes. And now it’s a lot easier to shop for your favorite Avon products. The catalogue is conveniently available at users’ fingertips, so they can shop for the latest products and deals on-the-go. You’ll get a wide range of products to choose from affordable prices – which is what Avon is best known for.

Think Dirty

We’re only listing this particular app because it is based on a great concept. Other than that, the app doesn’t work too well, so it does not come to highly recommended from the users who already tried it.

Think Dirty is not designed to offer information about deals and discounts, but it will still help you save money. Think Dirty was created to provide an easy way to learn about the potentially toxic ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products.

Users need to scan the product’s bar code in order to get the relevant info, but as it turns out the app doesn’t recognize most of the products although it boasts a database of 350,000+.

Once you have identified the product as safe, users can purchase from brand partners such as Amazon.com directly from the Think Dirty app.

So don’t spend your money on something just because it looks good in the commercial. Try and use the Think Dirty app to learn whether the desired item is made using potentially harmful ingredients. The concept is a good one, so hopefully the team behind the app will continue to update it.

Spurce

Once again you won’t find any deals here, but keeping your skin healthy might also require going to see the dermatologist once in a while. This app offers online consultations with board-certified US dermatologists. Embraced by the eruption on your face? You don’t have to go out, with Spurce you need only pay a $40 fee to get in touch with a dermatologist. This includes diagnosis, personalized treatment plan and 30 days follow-up messaging. Save money and time by using the online Spurce diagnostic tool.

YouCam Makeup

Not sure which make up products to buy? Avoid purchasing products you will end up never using by trying YouCam Makeup. Try different combination of colors and styles and see what fits and what doesn’t. Change eye shadow or lipstick color in an instant or add blush – all by virtue of a simple tap. Don’t spend money on something you’re not sure will look good on you. With this app you can give a certain look a go without having to take out your credit card.

Little

Pamper yourself a little bit with Little. The deal app offers spa and salon deals for those looking for an affordable hair treatment or full body massages. Just access the Spa & Salon section and check the available promotions. Then all you need to do is purchase and coupon and make an appointment.