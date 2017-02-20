How-To: Log into Google Chrome

Sync your bookmarks, history and more between all your Chrome sessions.

Google Chrome is my browser of choice, both on mobile and PC. If you haven’t given it a shot yet, you need to. Among other amazing features, which we will undoubtedly outline with a How-To at some point, you are able to share your bookmarks, history, passwords, and much more between all of your devices and sessions.

Prerequisites:

You must have a Google account (not an issue for most android users) You must have Google Chrome installed on your device. If it is not installed by default, you can install it from the Play Store here.

Sync your Life:

Let’s jump in and begin making your life easier.

Launch the Google Chrome app. Tap the menu button in the upper left-hand corner Tap the settings option in the menu At the top of the menu, tap “Sign into Chrome” Select the Google account you would like to associate with Chrome or add a new account.

You’ve done it. Successfully linked your google account to you mobile Chrome session. What is your favorite browser? Did you already have this set up? Drop us a comment below and share your thoughts.