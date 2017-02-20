How-To: Log into Google Chrome

Google Chrome is my browser of choice, both on mobile and PC. If you haven’t given it a shot yet, you need to. Among other amazing features, which we will undoubtedly outline with a How-To at some point, you are able to share your bookmarks, history, passwords, and much more between all of your devices and sessions.
Prerequisites:
- You must have a Google account (not an issue for most android users)
- You must have Google Chrome installed on your device. If it is not installed by default, you can install it from the Play Store here.
Sync your Life:
Let’s jump in and begin making your life easier.
- Launch the Google Chrome app.
- Tap the menu button in the upper left-hand corner
- Tap the settings option in the menu
- At the top of the menu, tap “Sign into Chrome”
- Select the Google account you would like to associate with Chrome or add a new account.
You’ve done it. Successfully linked your google account to you mobile Chrome session. What is your favorite browser? Did you already have this set up? Drop us a comment below and share your thoughts.