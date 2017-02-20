iON Home HD WiFi Home Camera only $39.99 (Deal of the Day)

Security cameras for the home aren’t exactly new concept, but Wi-Fi connected models are slowly becoming popular. Moreover, they are also getting less expensive, too. Indeed, it does not cost all that much to outfit your home office with a number of cameras so that you can keep an eye on them remotely.

Our Deal of the Day is the iON Home HD WiFi Home Camera, a device capable of capturing, recording, and streaming video. Normally priced at around $130, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a 69 percent discount. That’s right, you can pick one up for only $39.99 right now.

The camera can connect to both Android and iOS devices, and works in both daylight and nighttime environments. Headed out on a vacation and want to keep an eye on your belongings? Set up a camera inside the front door or garage. The wide-angle lens is good enough to capture an entire room from one spot.

The app itself lets you connect to and manage five cameras so go ahead and purchase a couple of them. This way you’ll be able to get all sides of your house or office. Nab the guy who keeps taking your pens and desk supplies.

Features

Stream 720p HD video to your phone to keep an eye on your home or business

View video footage at night w/ night vision & infrared sensors built-in

Record & archive 24-hour chunks of time directly to the cloud for free

Control cameras remotely & receive text notifications w/ the app

Wide-angle lens lets you capture an entire room from one strategic location

View up to 5 cameras in the app

Where to Buy

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you can grab the iON The Home HD WiFi Home Camera for just $39.99. Given the steep discount, you can actually end up with three of them for the price of one!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!