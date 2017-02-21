It’s pretty hard to watch television or browse the internet without hearing about the looming threats or impacts of hacking. Whether it’s Trump, Russia, and the US elections, or someone trying to remotely break into your corporate computer system, hacking is everywhere.

For all of the scary stuff that comes with the idea of hacking, it doesn’t always have to be negative. Indeed, there’s something to be said about getting out in front of things with a little preemptive strike.

Not only can you safeguard your assets with some ethical hacking, but you’ll also develop a deeper understanding for the ins and outs of security. People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this course you can put the fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

Our Deal of the Day is a nine-part Ethical Hacker Bundle that’s designed to arm you with the tools on both sides of hacking. Featuring some 110 hours of content, there are 340 lessons to take you from zero to hero.

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build your business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

Features

Ethical Hacking from Beginner to Advanced Techniques

Ethical Hacking for Beginners

WebSecNinja: Lesser Known WebAttacks

Automated Mobile Application Security Assessment with MobSF

Learn The Basics of Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing

Build an Advanced Keylogger Using C++ for Ethical Hacking

Linux Security & Hardening: The Practical Security Guide

Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Attacks for Pentesters

How to Build a $120,000/Year Career as a Web Penetration Tester

