Verizon intros new 2GB for $40 prepaid plan

Verizon is expanding its low-cost prepaid plan range by introducing a new option meant to cater to those on the budget.

Big red just introduced a new 2GB plan for $40 which includes unlimited talk and text within the US. The bundle includes postpaid-specific features like Always-On Data which allows customers to continue using the Internet (at lower speeds) even after they have reached the data limit. On top of that, users also get unlimited texting from the USA to other 200 countries.

The new plan also features high-speed data carry forward, which means that if you pay on time, any high-speed data leftover from the previous month will be carried forward and will become available to use in the following month.

The 2GB plan is currently available alongside Verizon’s previous 5GB for $50 and 10GB for $70, which include the same features highlighted above. Big Red also offers a $30 basic phone plan with unlimited talk and text for those who are not in need of data.

To take advantage of any of the carrier’s pre-paid offerings, Verizon invites you to visit your local store or go online on its dedicated website.

For those who are in need of a lot of data, don’t forget that Verizon also announced a new Unlimited Plan not so long ago. To find out more about it, check out our comparison of AT&T’s, T-Mobile’s, Sprint’s and Verizon’s Unlimited Plans and see which suits you needs better.