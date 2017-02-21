Watch Bluboo Dual fingerprint sensor control music, video, and more

Fingerprint sensors are fast becoming a standard in Android phones, thanks largely to the native support in 6.0 Marshmallow. While many associate the tech with security for logging in or making purchases, a fingerprint reader can be used for other features, too. That is, of course, if the phone and its software are set up to do so.

Take the BLUBOO Dual, for instance. Launched a few months back, the smartphone offers an appealing dual camera design which creates DSLR-quality depth of field effect. It was early in the now-emerging trend of having two cameras on the back. But, cool features don’t stop there. The Dual is also equipped with a “magic” fingerprint sensor which adds a few more functions. Aside from unlocking the phone in one-tenth of a second, the fingerprint sensor of the Bluboo Dual can do much more.

With the fingerprint sensor you can:

Tap it to go back to the previous level

Tap it to swipe the desktop; double tap it to swipe the desktop on the opposite

Tap it to play and pause music; double tap it to play next one

Tap it to play and pause video playing; double tap it to play next one

Long-press it to snap photos

Long-press it to answer calls

Long-press it to take a screenshot

Long-press it to get back to the desktop

In other words, pretty much all of the basic functions you already do with your handsets, it does. Moreover, it’s not necessary to use the same fingerprint that you use to unlock the phone — any fingerprint will work. This keeps things humming along and essentially adds an extra programmable hardware button to your phone.

The video below shows partial functionality of the fingerprint scanner and gives you a sense of what it can do.

The Dual model features a 5.5-inch SHARP display with FHD resolution, a MediaTek MTK6737 processor at 1.5GHz, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage with up to 256GB via an expansion card slot.

The rear camera is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel sensor which gives bokeh effect to images. Around front we find an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat. Rounding things out are a 3000mAh battery and a gyroscope. In addition, it supports OTG function.

You can find more detailed information about the BLUBOO Dual at the official site or through retailers such as AliExpress. If you like what the Bluboo Dual offers in terms of specs, features, and fingerprint sensing technology, pick one up and have fun with it. Make sure the network bands are supported by your carrier before purchasing.