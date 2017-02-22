Instagram lets users post up to 10 photos per update

Instagram today announced a change to the app which makes it possible for users to create posts which include up to 10 photos. Why? Rather than filling your stream up with tons of pictures and/or videos from the same event, the new way consolidates things.

It’s easy to control exactly how your post will look. You can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit one by one. These posts have a single caption and are square-only for now.

According to Instagram, users can have full control over the individual pictures, including filters and order of appearance. Once published, followers will be able to swipe left or right through the carousel of images and clips. The slideshows will be marked by a blue dot, indicating there’s more to see.

It’s worth noting that, at first, there will be just one caption for the entire bundle of photos and clips. Moreover, all items will be limited to squares as well.

The updated version of Instagram will hit Android and iOS devices over the coming days.

