Remix OS for Mobile transforms your Android smartphone into a PC

Back at CES 2015, a little-known device maker called Jide launched a 2-in-1 Android tablet called Remix, which looked very much like Microsoft’s Surface hybrid.

The device actually ran a custom version of Android called Remix OS which bundled features such a taskbar and support for running apps in re-sizable windows. What Jide was trying to do is allow users to Android apps in a Windows-like fashion.

Anyhow, fast forward to 2017 and the Jide is launching Remix OS for Mobile. Like the name suggest, Remix OS for Mobile is a new custom ROM for Android smartphones. But once you plug your handset into a computer monitor via a dock of some sort (details are still sketchy on this particular matter) you’ll be able to run the full-fledged version of Remix OS.

The PC mode skins Android, so that the OS can deliver the desktop experience. It brings features like floating windows, a start menu and a task bar. Essential apps like Google Docs or Microsoft Word are also available.

The system which allows users to do that is called “Singularity” and is Jade’s own version of Microsoft’s Continuum for Windows 10 Mobile. A version that is truly affordable.

Remix OS for Mobile is a work in progress – so don’t expect it to be perfect just yet. For example, the Google Play Store doesn’t come by default. Users will have to side-loaded if they want to access it, something that might prove a bit tricky for people who are not all that tech-savvy.

But even if it needs a bit of fine-tuning, the concept behind Remix OS for Mobile is quite promising. As Jide explains, having a phone that can replace your PC will bring about huge savings. It also has a big impact on productivity and we agree. But it remains to be seen whether people actually want to have this option.

Jide says that Remix OS for Mobile will launch this summer and we’re certainly going to keep an eye on it.