T-Mobile is having one of the most ridiculous sales ever, selling some flagships for half price

T-Mobile is doing it again. Another ridiculous sale on flagship phones has just gone live at T-Mobile.com. Hey, I’m not complaining because its consumers that are saving money but I sometimes wonder how the nation’s third-place carrier is actually making money.

Well, today we’re getting a look at T-Mobile‘s latest deal. If you’re in the market for a flagship phone you should definitely head over to T-Mobile’s site and look at the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, or LG V20. Right now you can pick them up for $360 each which represents a $313, $413, and $439 savings, respectively. That is an amazing deal. Actually, that’s three amazing deals.

The first thought I had when I saw these prices was “Yeah, but the Galaxy S8 is about to come out….” But honestly, I’m not sure if paying $400 more for the S8 is really worth it. Yeah, we’ve seen some pretty impressive leaks but the Galaxy S7 has held up extremely well and is one of the only flagships that you can use one-handed.

Even if you’re unconvinced by the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge deals, the LG V20 is certainly worth it. The phone has only been out for about 5 months and has some of the best specs on the market (awesome 5.7″ display, 4GB of RAM, expandable storage, quad-DAC). This thing is truly a powerhouse and at $360 it’ll cost you less than a OnePlus 3T, Moto Z Play, Axon 7, or Honor 8.

The fine print reads as follows: “For a limited time, get an amazing, fully-featured phone for just $15/month with qualifying plan & finance agreement. For well-qualified customers.” So it looks like you’ll need to grab one of the new T-Mobile One plans but as we discussed in our recent post about unlimited plans, they’re actually pretty cost effective.

T-Mobile is running a few other deals on phones like the Samsung Galaxy On5 which you can pick up for $5 a month, the ZTE ZMAX Pro which is $6 a month, LG K7 at $7 a month, and the Samsung Galaxy J7 and LG Style 2 PLUS both coming in at $10 a month. All of these represent pretty good deals on introduction-level smartphones that might be good for a teenager or parent or someone who doesn’t demand much from their device.

Are you going to pick up one of these on-sale phones? Let us know down in the comments.