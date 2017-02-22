Ulefone Armor 2 will boast Helio P25 processor with 6GB RAM

Ulefone is expected to launch its next-generation of Armor smartphone at Mobile World Congress. Dubbed the Armor 2, it will boast an octa-core 2.5GHz chipset (Helio P25) with 6GB RAM, putting it in the thick of high-end devices.

As the first known handset to pack the MediaTek Helio P25 processor, Ulefone could have a leg up on its competition. And, not only does the phone have a powerful experience under the hood, but its expected IP68 rating means it’s going to be protected against the elements.

Little else is know about the Armor 2, but a few pictures do reveal some of the specs. Based on a couple of photos provided on the Ulefone blog, we can surmise it has a 16-megapixel rear camera. Moreover, there’s an obvious NFC connection in the middle, too.

The body of the phone appears to be some sort of metal and plastic hybrid, but likely more of the latter to ensure it doesn’t break. Looking closely we can also make out what figures to be some six physical buttons. Our guess is that they’ll be power and volume, camera, and maybe some programmable shortcuts.

We can’t exactly tell how thick the phone is, but we’re assuming Ulefone will put in a large battery. What’s more, we’d hope that the front-facing button below the screen is a fingerprint reader, too.

Ulefone will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week so we’re expecting to see the official launch of the Armor 2.