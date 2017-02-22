Ulefone Power 2 to offer 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, downright silly 6,050mAh battery

Expected at Mobile World Congress, the phone will have twice the battery of most competitors

With the Ulefone Power having been available for more than one year now, the time for a successor is close at hand. Mobile World Congress is next week so we should be on the lookout for the next generation of Power.

In checking Ulefone’s blog we learn that a Power 2 is expected to debut at the annual trade event alongside two other phones: Gemini Pro and Armor 2. What should we look for in the handset? Based on the early details, quite a bit.

The Armor 2 is reported to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and boast a battery capacity of 6,050mAh. More specifically, the battery is listed as a Sony li-polymer unit, meaning longer usage and standby times as well as improved stability.

In terms of hardware, little is know about the Armor 2’s specifications. Memory is touted at 4GB with storage of 64GB, so more than enough to put it above the middle of the pack. In looking at the photo on Ulefone’s site, we can make out what figures to be a metal body and, presumably, a premium physical experience. The home button will double as a fingerprint reader.

Look for the formal unveiling of the Ulefone Armor 2 in the next couple of days. Mobile World Congress starts on February 27.