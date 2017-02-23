Nokia 3310 (2017 edition) details leak, here’s what to expect

The new Nokia 3310 will be very similar to the 2000 model

Earlier this month, we told you that Nokia might be looking to introduce a Nokia 3310 homage, alongside a few middle-range smartphones and (probably) wearables at MWC 2017.

While the previous report didn’t disclose much about the new Nokia 3310, today we’re able to bring you more info about the device.

If you were hoping the Nokia 3310 will get a smartphone makeover, we’re sorry but we have to burst your bubble. According to info coming out of China, the Nokia 3310 (2017 Edition) will remain a feature phone. So no Android onboard, folks!

On the aesthetic front, we’re told the device will look very similar to the original model. The only notable changes come in the weight and thickness department. So the new Nokia 3310 should be more svelte and portable than its predecessor – which isn’t really unexpected.

But while the 2000 version arrived with an 84 x 84 monochrome display, the 2017 edition will take advantage of a larger color one. We’re not provided with the exact dimensions, but hopefully the new arrival will be as good as it predecessor – battery life wise.

Nokia wants the feature phone to bring a dash of color in your life, so it will be releasing with vivid paint jobs including red, green and yellow. The original Nokia 3310 allowed users to swap the cover out and replace it with models from third party manufacturers. We don’t know if this will be the case with the 2017 model or not, so we’ll just have to wait and see.