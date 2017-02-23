These BK SPORT wireless earbuds are only $16.99 right now (Deal of the Day)

Wireless earbuds have become pretty popular as of late, especially with some phone makers opting to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. Up for your consideration today is a set of Bluetooth, tangle-free earbuds on sale to the sweet tune of $16.99. Indeed, the BK SPORT are discounted by a whopping 66% off.

About

These wireless earbuds can fare well in most environments and can block out distracting noise via the internal sound reduction technology. Not only are they great for listening to music, but they’ll also make and receive pone calls, too.

Features

Wirelessly stream music from your device

Enjoy top-notch sound quality

Easily operate the simple multimedia controls

Use anywhere: on the go, in the gym, etc.

Eliminate distractions w/ ambient noise reduction

Wear securely w/ snugly fitting rubber eartips & ear stabilizers

Make & take calls w/ the built-in microphone

Enjoy the convenience of tangle-proof wires

Not only are these lightweight and comfortable to wear for listening to music, they can also make and receive calls. Yep, there’s a microphone built right in. Additionally, you’ve got physical volume buttons to control audio levels, too.

Where to Buy

The BK SPORT earbuds are available for only $16.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Head there now and pick up a pair and you’ll have something awesome to use for your next playlist or podcast.

