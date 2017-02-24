Bluboo R1 could be first rugged phone with wireless charging

If you’ve followed AndroidGuys closely over the last few years, you no doubt know that we’re fans of unlocked smartphones. Not just the stuff from the big-name brands, but from those in other markets looking to carve out a name for themselves.

It’s in these phones that we find a really high feature set for low price. The ratio of specifications to cost is very strong in the brands and models that come from China and abroad. And, as more consumers become aware of what can be had for the money, the competition heats up. It never hurts, by the way, that the mid-range phones are often more than enough to satisfy the needs of general users.

Bluboo, a company we’ve profiled more than a few times, is one brand who offers a really strong set of hardware for great prices. It seems to be on the forefront of delivering interesting and compelling tech for low cost.

Looking ahead, Bluboo, figures to release a rugged model in the form of the R1. Not just any old rugged device, mind you, but one that is capable of wireless charging. As a first in the space, it’s an interesting marriage of specs that speaks to a special type of user.

Little else is know about the Bluboo R1, but we’re told it should have a big battery, a “top notch” processor, and NFC. We’d expect something in the area of 3,500mAh or greater, perhaps inching closer to the 5,000mAh mark.

We hope to have more information on the Bluboo R1 in the coming weeks. It’s possible it makes a debut at Mobile World Congress, but we don’t have any concrete details to suggest it’s a guarantee. If you want to learn more about Bluboo, keep an eye on its official website .