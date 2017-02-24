Check out the Huawei Watch 2 in all of its glory

Huawei is coming to Barcelona at MWC 2017 with a basket overflowing with goodies. The Chinese company will pull the wraps off the P10 and P10 Plus – two gorgeous flagships that will most likely make your eyes water.

But Huawei is also coming to Barcelona to unveil a successor to its gorgeous Huawei Watch. We previously told you that Huawei is gearing up to launch the Huawei Watch 2 at Barcelona and now we can show you the device in all of its glory.

Unlike the original Huawei Watch catered to the more stylish, fashion conscious crowd, the new comer with feature a sportier look – as you can very well see from the leaked press renders.

The images show us the smartwatch will feature a SIM card slot, so we can confirm the device will indeed boast cellular connectivity.

The watch will be offered in three colors including black, orange and gray. We also know the device will come pre-installed with the latest Android Wear 2.0 software. For the time being, we can’t offer you any more information about the specs, but we can hypothesize the watch will be a competitor to the LG Watch Sport.

And since Huawei plans to put the Google Assistant on some of its future products, the Watch 2 could also come equipped with it, as well as Android Pay. It remains to be seen how much Huawei will ask for it.