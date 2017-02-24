The beauty of the internet is you almost have virtual access to any information you want at the tips of your fingers. The days of education being offered solely at physical locations are far behind us; today’s Deal of the Day is one for growing your skills and readying yourself for the long-term. And, as you can guess, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home, learning on your own time.

About

Artificial intelligence isn’t something made up for films and television; it’s a growing field of technology and one that’s becoming increasingly more popular. In short, it’s simulation of human intelligence done through computers. It’s used in tons of ways, including medicine, remote sensors, games, and, of course, robotics.

More specifically, machine learning is the science of getting computers to act without being given specific programming commands; it’s used to harvest info and determine output. You’ll find machine learning in places like search engines, online ad spaces, and spam filters.

For less than $40, you can teach yourself both artificial intelligence and machine learning. Typically priced almost $800, you can save some 95 percent on the kit. But wait, we’ve got a promo code LEARN50 which knocks that price in half. Yes, that’s a final cost of $19.50 for the whole bundle.

Take a look below and you’ll find it’s chock-full of lectures and content with everything you need to become and expert.

Features

Quant Trading Using Machine Learning

Learn By Example: Statistics and Data Science in R

Learn By Example: Hadoop & MapReduce for Big Data Problems

Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming & Design

An Introduction to Machine Learning & NLP in Python

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Twitter Sentiment Analysis (in Python)

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Decision Trees and Random Forests

An Introduction To Deep Learning & Computer Vision

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Recommendation Systems

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming – Easy as Pie

Where to Buy

Are you ready to step your game up and learn something new? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase the 10-course bundle for a mere $19.50, which is a savings of 96 percent. Make sure to use the promo code: LEARN50! While you’re there, take a look at some of our other killer deals on tech, learning, and toys.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!