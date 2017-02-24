Sprint’s new contest is giving customers a chance to get away

Are you a Sprint customer? Is daily life getting you down? Do you need to get away? Well, Sprint‘s new contest is here to help.

Until March 10, current Sprint customers can enter to win 100,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, $2,000 spending money and a new Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge. Sprint will also be giving away Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge phones to 20 winners. You can head over to Sprint’s Getaway Giveaway website to enter once a day, but if you want an even better chance of winning, follow either @Sprint or @SprintLatino on Twitter and tweet with the hashtag #SprintGetawaySweepstakes for an addition entry every day.

So, the airline miles and spending cash are cool, but what exactly is the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge? Well, it’s the newest midtier phone from Samsung who apparently released 31 phones in 2016. It features a 5-inch, 720p display with expandable storage, and 5 MP camera capable of taking 1080p pictures. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 2600mAh battery. If you don’t win a free one in the Getaway Giveaway promotion, you can pick one up for $168 upfront or $7 a month for 24 months.