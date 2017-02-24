U.S. Cellular is now offering unlimited lines with cheap, easy pricing

U.S. Cellular might not be the first name you think of when you’re looking for a new carrier but they’re certainly trying hard to entice customers to switch. The nation’s fifth largest carrier today announced that it’s making its pricing structure more simple to understand, doing away with a lot of fees, and will now offer truly unlimited lines– pretty cheaply, we might add.

So here’s the deal, starting today U.S. Cellular is doing away with activation fees, monthly device connection charges, phone upgrade fees and data overage fees. In addition to doing away with those fees, U.S. Cellular is also giving customers the option to pick up unlimited data.

The wireless provider will now offer data buckets of 2GB, 6GB, and unlimited with the price decreasing if you’re on a family plan. According to U.S. Cellular, the most you’ll pay for a line of service with unlimited data right now is $60 and that could drop as low as $40 a month depending on how many family lines you have.

In addition to unlimited data, the plans will also include unlimited calling and texting, video streaming, hot-spot capability, and free calling to Canada and Mexico. All of the new plans will be offered to not only new customers but current customers too. If you’re in need of a new device, U.S. Cellular offers 20, 24, and 30-month financing plans.